Tamo Moko from Arunachal Pradesh and representing the Apatani community, has made history by becoming the youngest fighter to secure a gold medal at the 4th Kerala MMA State Championship. The remarkable achievement has brought pride to his state and community.

The Class 8 student from Govt TPD Middle School in Ziro displayed exceptional skills and dedication in Mixed Martial Arts, earning him the prestigious gold medal at the state-level tournament.

Moko's outstanding performance on the championship stage has earned him well-deserved recognition and admiration. His victory serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes and highlights the potential and talent present in the youth of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Apatani Students' Union congratulated Tamo Moko, son of Tamo Apa, for his remarkable achievement in the recently held MMA Kerala Gamma.