Arunachal's Tawang celebrates Indo-Bhutan friendship through music, tradition

Tawang hosted a vibrant showcase of music and cultural traditions, highlighting the strong ties between India and Bhutan. The event, attended by Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering and Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo, brought together artists from both regions in a celebration of art, heritage, and friendship.

MLA Namgey expressed gratitude to Bhutan’s Department of Media, Creative Industry and Intellectual Property for their support, and praised the Social and Cultural Development Society, Tawang, for organizing the event.

Performances from talented musicians and cultural groups from Bhutan and Arunachal Pradesh captivated the audience, illustrating how art and tradition can bridge borders and foster mutual understanding.

MLA Namgey emphasised that India and Bhutan share more than a geographical border—they are connected through history, culture, and values.

He noted that initiatives like this strengthen these ties and pave the way for continued collaboration and cultural exchange.