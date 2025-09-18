Arunachal’s Tawang gets new market shed for local farmers, vendors

A new market shed was inaugurated at New Bazaar in Tawang on September 18, offering local farmers and vendors improved facilities to sell their produce.

The consecration was led by His Eminence Dhole Rinpoche, with Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering in attendance.

Tsering praised the dedication of vegetable vendors who supply fresh, organic produce to both residents and tourists in the region.

He highlighted the importance of providing them with a proper space to continue their work, stressing that the new shed would directly benefit households across Tawang.

The MLA also assured continued support for farmers and vendors, describing them as the backbone of the community. He noted that their commitment to organic cultivation not only preserves tradition but also secures healthy food for the district.