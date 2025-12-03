Arunachal's Tawang hosts first international conference honouring sixth Dalai Lama’s legacy

The birthplace of the revered Sixth Dalai Lama, Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso, is hosting its first-ever international conference dedicated to his life and legacy. The four-day event commenced on Wednesday in Tawang, marking a significant cultural and scholarly milestone for the Himalayan region.



Chief Minister Pema Khandu formally inaugurated the conference, emphasizing its role in strengthening the global understanding of the spiritual leader, famed not only for his wisdom but also for his profound poetic contributions.



“The world knows little about His Holiness the Sixth Dalai Lama… It is now our duty to let the world know about his life, his philosophy, and his timeless words,” Khandu stated, expressing pride in the region’s historical and spiritual heritage.



The landmark event is being organized under the guidance of His Eminence Ven. Tengyur Rinpoche and the state’s Department of Karmik and Adhyatmik Affairs (DoKAA). Scholars, researchers, and eminent personalities from India and abroad have gathered to explore and rediscover the enduring influence of Tsangyang Gyatso.



Calling it a moment of pride for Arunachal Pradesh, the Chief Minister said, “A historic moment for Tawang, where faith, culture, and scholarship unite.”



The conference aims to highlight the global spiritual importance of the Sixth Dalai Lama and bring renewed focus to his teachings and literary legacy.