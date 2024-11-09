The breathtaking landscapes of Tawang are once again the backdrop for Monduro 4.0, the world’s highest enduro mountain biking race.

Organized by the Tawang Cycling Association under Dr. Dukhum Magu’s leadership and supported by the Department of Tourism, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, this year’s race is part of the prestigious Asia Enduro Series (AES), drawing participants from eight countries as well as competitors from across India.

The event was officially inaugurated at Tawang Walkthrough Market by Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering, who, alongside Tawang Brigade Commander Brigadier VS Rajput, flagged off the race in the presence of local officials and sports enthusiasts.

The race’s gruelling course starts at an elevation of 14,400 feet and descends to 8,000 feet, cementing Monduro 4.0’s reputation as one of the most challenging and high-altitude mountain biking events globally.



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Among the competitors are top names in enduro racing, including the 2024 UCI World Champion Alex Rudeau from France and Nepal’s downhill champion Neerav Shrestha, along with other renowned riders.

Speaking at the opening, MLA Namgey Tsering warmly welcomed the participants, expressing gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu and the Tawang Cycling Association for their efforts to promote Tawang's adventure tourism on the international stage.

The race route also includes historical tracks that were once used by Tawang’s residents for trade with Tibet, adding a touch of cultural heritage to the adventure. Brigadier VS Rajput and association member Dawa shared messages of encouragement with the competitors, underscoring the importance of such events in fostering sportsmanship and endurance.

To help participants acclimatize, practice sessions are scheduled for November 10 and 11, with the final race taking place on November 13 and 14. Monduro 4.0 is anticipated to once again showcase Tawang’s unique natural beauty and rich cultural heritage, bringing global attention to this remote and picturesque region of Arunachal Pradesh.