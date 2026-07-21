Arunachal's Tawang Police conduct intensive night patrolling across township

Tawang Police launched an intensive night patrolling operation across the Tawang Township area in Arunachal Pradesh. As part of the operation, bars and hotels were inspected by Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Togum Gonggo along with a team from Tawang Police Station.

During the inspection, police ensured strict observance of administrative and policing regulations, including prohibiting minors from visiting bars and enforcing the prescribed closing time for hotels and bars set by the administration and police.

The night patrolling covered several key areas of Tawang, including Dekangteng, Shyo Mandrelling, Leychemeyrong, AIR Colony, the Buddha Statue area, Nehru Market, Old and New Market areas, and the District Hospital.

The operation was carried out during the late-night and early morning hours as part of efforts to maintain law and order and ensure public safety across Tawang township.