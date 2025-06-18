Tawang district administration has launched a comprehensive infrastructure development drive, with telecom connectivity emerging as the primary focus for areas along the international border.

Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo convened critical meetings with BSNL, Reliance Jio, and Airtel representatives alongside Indian Army officials on Tuesday to accelerate tower installations and improve network coverage in previously underserved regions. The initiative addresses long-standing connectivity challenges that have affected both civilian populations and security operations in this strategically important border district.

The telecom infrastructure review revealed plans to relocate existing communication cables to safer positions while integrating them into the district's township beautification project. Executive Engineer Sang Phuntso and District Information Technology Officer Tenzin Phuntsok participated in discussions that outlined timeline-specific targets for network expansion.

Parallel coordination efforts focused on upcoming national events, including International Yoga Day 2025 and the Dharti Abha Jan Bhagidari Abhiyaan. Representatives from the Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, and Sashastra Seema Bal joined local officials and market welfare committees to ensure broad community participation in these initiatives.

The administration also addressed tourism sector development through a dedicated evening session. Additional Deputy Commissioner Lungla Tashi Dhondup, along with Assistant Commissioners Tsering Chedon and Deewan Mara, outlined strategies for promoting local artisans and preserving cultural heritage while generating sustainable tourism revenue.

District Tourism Officer Tsering Deki emphasised the need for coordinated departmental efforts to maximize tourism infrastructure potential. The meeting highlighted opportunities to showcase Tawang's unique cultural assets while maintaining environmental sustainability.

These coordinated meetings represent a systematic approach to addressing infrastructure deficits that have historically challenged development in Arunachal Pradesh's remote districts. The emphasis on telecom connectivity particularly addresses security and economic development needs in this border region.

The district administration's multi-pronged strategy encompasses digital infrastructure, cultural preservation, and tourism development as interconnected elements of broader economic growth plans for the region.