A Maths, Science and Arts exhibition was held at PM SHRI School JNV, Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, showcasing the creative talents of its students.

The event was inaugurated by Sang Khandu, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Tawang and M L Meena, Principal of JNV Tawang.

Several dignitaries including Thuthan Wanchu, Block Education Officer (BEO) Hqs Tawang Tenzin Monpa, public leader, Tadar Nyakpu, Executive Engineer, Public Works Department (PWD), along with other officials, parents and guardians.

The exhibition featured an impressive array of 50 working models related to scientific principles, explaining theoretical maths and

Tinkering projects.

Additionally, 50 artistic creations of students associated with the Arts camp were showcased.

The students of PM SHRI SCHOOL JNV Tawang took active part in the exhibition, explaining the functioning of their exhibits to the guests.

The exhibition aimed to encourage students to think creatively, develop problem-solving skills, and showcase their talents. The event successfully achieved its objective, providing a platform for students to demonstrate their innovative projects and artistic creations.

The event highlighted the importance of encouraging innovation, creativity, and critical thinking among students.