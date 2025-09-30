Arunachal's Tawang set to get new archery stadium

Tawang is set to strengthen its identity as a hub of archery with the development of a newly sanctioned archery stadium, which is currently under construction.

Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering, accompanied by members of the Tawang Archery Association, inspected the project site today to review the progress.

The inspection focused on the pace of construction, the quality of work being carried out, and the range of essential facilities that are being integrated into the stadium.

Once completed, the stadium is expected to provide a dedicated space for nurturing local talent, promoting traditional archery, and hosting competitive tournaments at the regional and state levels. The initiative is being seen as a major boost to the preservation and promotion of Tawang’s rich sporting culture.

Archery holds a special place in the cultural life of the Monpa tribe in Arunachal Pradesh. Known locally as Tawang archery, the sport is more than just recreation—it is a symbol of heritage and community bonding. Recognising this, both the state government and the Tawang District Archery Association (TDAA) have been actively working to revive and modernise the sport by offering professional training opportunities while preserving its traditional essence.

The upcoming stadium is expected to play a pivotal role in these efforts, serving as both a training ground for young archers and a venue that showcases the cultural significance of the sport. With support from the state leadership, Tawang is poised to emerge as a prominent centre for archery in Arunachal Pradesh and beyond.