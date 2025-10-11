Arunachal's Tawang to host first-ever Monyul Super League to boost football and youth talent in the region

In a major step toward promoting football and nurturing sportsmanship among the youth of Arunachal Pradesh, the Monyul Super League (MSL) has been officially instituted to serve as a premier football competition for the Monyul region.

The first edition of the MSL, organized by the Tawang District Sports Association (TDSA), is set to kick off on November 9, 2025, at the GTG High Altitude Stadium, Tawang. The event is expected to mark a new sporting era for the region, bringing together talented players and football enthusiasts from across the western districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

Franchises from the following seven Assembly constituencies will be eligible to participate in the inaugural Monyul Super League, with a maximum of two teams representing each constituency:

Lungla

Tawang

Mogto

Dirang

Kalaktang

Thrizino–Buragaon

Bomdila

The League, envisioned and initiated by Hon’ble MLA of Tawang, Shri Namgey Tsering, aims to provide a structured platform for young athletes to display their talent while fostering unity, healthy competition, and community engagement through football.

Officials from the TDSA highlighted that the Monyul Super League will not only serve as a talent development avenue but also help create sporting opportunities and infrastructure in the high-altitude region.