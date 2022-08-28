Previously known for breaking the law, the inmates of Tezu Jail in Arunachal Pradesh are now playing Spanish guitars with consummate ease there. They are equally at ease in handling harmoniums, guitars, and many other musical instruments these days.

Karikho Kri, a local MLA of Tezu town of Arunachal Pradesh distributed guitars, fans, inverters, and outdoor game equipment in the Lohit district and interacted with the jail inmates.

Tezu-Sunpura Independent MLA went to meet inmates of jail who were imprisoned for various minor and major crimes. Kri distributed inverters, guitars, and fans to the inmates of the jail for recreational activities inside the jail compound for the inmates.

MLA sang songs together with the prisoners at the jail compound. Kri advised all jail inmates to take the path of reformation after release from jail and remove all the sinful mentality and hatred and become true and honest men in future life ahead after the completion of their sentence period.

The inmates also thanked the MLA for his gesture of providing them with relief materials and playing items.

MLA Karikho Kri said that the basic idea behind the musical training for the prisoners was to provide an opportunity for them to hone their talent in music and de-stress themselves.

MLA said that majority of the prisoners had shown tremendous enthusiasm for undergoing musical training.

These initiatives are part of the prison department's resolve to make jails a better place for the inmates. Recently, it had allowed the inmates to keep mosquito coils at their own cost to help them protect themselves against the rampant mosquito menace in the state.