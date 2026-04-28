Arunachal's Thingbu marks first anniversary of Op Sindoor with awareness lecture

The first anniversary of Operation Sindoor was commemorated with an insightful lecture at NSCBAV, Thingbu of Arunachal Pradesh, bringing together students, villagers, and officials in a spirit of awareness and national pride.

The programme was organised by the Gorkhas of the Blazing Sword Division under the Indian Army’s Gajraj Corps, and coordinated by Assistant Commissioner Thutan Wangchu.

The lecture focused on fostering awareness, service, and patriotism among participants, with speakers highlighting the significance of national unity and the role of armed forces in safeguarding the nation.

The initiative was widely appreciated for its impact in inspiring both students and local residents, strengthening the bond between the armed forces and the community.

The event concluded with a community feast, symbolising unity and reinforcing grassroots connections among all participants.