Nestled on a hill slope amidst a serene and enchanting landscape, Thinsa (Thinchha) village in Khonsa circle of Tirap District is often mistaken for a CO or EAC headquarters due to its numerous concrete and colorful buildings. This picturesque village, an offshoot of Kheti (Khunnyu) village, is situated just 12 km from Khonsa and is easily accessible via a well-maintained road.

Thinsa village boasts approximately 135 houses, many of which are occupied by government employees, including those serving in Oil India and the Indian Army. Among its notable residents is Honourary Captain Ranhang Aphi (Rtd.), a socially active figure. The village's layout is meticulously planned, featuring a central general ground and a Government Secondary School located in the upper reaches.

The motorable roads within Thinsa are in excellent condition, underscoring its modernity and the presence of all basic amenities. The village's water supply is sourced from nearby streams, ensuring a reliable provision of this essential resource. Thinsa's weather is another highlight; it enjoys a pleasant climate year-round, remaining cool even during the summer months. The village is also a fertile ground for fruits like kiwi, pears, cardamom, and the popular Nocte spice, Sichuan (Makkat).

Thinsa's development owes much to the immense contributions of former minister Thajam Aboh, a prominent figure from the village. During his tenure as MLA, Parliamentary Secretary, and Minister, he played a pivotal role in creating many of the village's valuable assets. His efforts have fostered the healthy growth of Thinsa, making it a model village whose true essence can only be appreciated through a visit.

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