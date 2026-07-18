Arunachal's Tingong Wangpan selected to represent India at WPA Grand Prix 2026 in Morocco

The Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA) has announced that accomplished para-athlete Tingong Wangpan has been selected to represent India at the WPA Grand Prix 2026, which will be held in Rabat, Morocco, from April 19 to 26, 2026.

Wangpan will compete in the Men's T35 200m and 400m sprint events at the prestigious international para-athletics competition, regarded as one of the premier events on the global para-sports calendar.

The PAA said his selection reflects years of dedication, perseverance and consistent excellence in para athletics. Wangpan has previously brought recognition to both Arunachal Pradesh and India through strong performances at national and international competitions.

Describing the achievement as a matter of immense pride for the state, the association said Wangpan's journey would serve as an inspiration for aspiring para-athletes across the country.

The PAA extended its congratulations and best wishes to the athlete and expressed confidence that he would represent India with determination, discipline and excellence on the global stage.

The association also thanked the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, the Sports Authority of Arunachal, coaches, support staff, family members and well-wishers for their continued support in promoting para sports in the state.

Wangpan's participation at the WPA Grand Prix 2026 is expected to further strengthen Arunachal Pradesh's growing presence in international para-athletics and inspire greater participation in adaptive sports across the region.