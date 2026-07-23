Arunachal’s Tingong Wangpan wins gold in Men’s 200m T37 at World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2026

Arunachal Pradesh athlete Tingong Wangpan has won the gold medal in the Men’s 200m T37 event at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2026 held in Tlaxcala, Mexico.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated Wangpan on his remarkable achievement and praised him for bringing pride to the state and the nation.

“Heartiest congratulations to Shri Tingong Wangpan on winning the Gold Medal in the Men’s 200m T37 event at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2026 in Tlaxcala, Mexico. Wishing you many more successes in the years ahead. Arunachal Pradesh celebrates your triumph and stands proud of your achievement,” Khandu said.

Wangpan’s victory at the prestigious international para athletics event is being celebrated as a significant achievement for both Arunachal Pradesh and India, further highlighting the growing talent emerging from the state.