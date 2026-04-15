Arunachal's Toko Teki appointed United Christian Forum spokesperson for northeast

The United Christian Forum (UCF) has appointed Arunachal Pradesh-based social leader Toko Teki as its Spokesperson for Northeast India, effective April 16, 2026.

The announcement was made as part of UCF’s efforts to strengthen its outreach in the region through its nationwide helpline initiative aimed at assisting people in distress and promoting constitutional values such as justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.

Toko Teki, a former president and general secretary of the Arunachal Christian Forum, brings decades of experience in social work, student leadership, and community engagement. He has also been recognised by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh with a State Gold Medal for his contributions and currently serves as an advisor to the Arunachal Christian Forum.

UCF National Coordinator A C Michael said the organisation’s toll-free helpline, operational since January 19, 2026, provides guidance to individuals—especially those unfamiliar with legal systems—on accessing public authorities and legal remedies.

Welcoming the appointment, UCF National President Dr Michael Williams said Teki’s leadership and commitment would strengthen efforts to address social inequality and religious discrimination in the Northeast.

Accepting the role, Teki said he has taken up the responsibility not for personal gain but as a commitment to public service and spiritual growth. He expressed hope that the position would allow him to contribute more effectively to society and community welfare.

Teki has previously been associated with several organisations, including the All Nyishi Students Union, and has played a key role in promoting sports as a former vice president of the Arunachal Olympic Association.

The appointment is seen as a significant step in expanding UCF’s presence and engagement across Northeast India.