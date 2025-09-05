Arunachal's TRIHMS, NERIST sign MoU to boost research, innovation and healthcare

The Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), Naharlagun, and the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST), Nirjuli, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Friday to foster collaboration in academics, research, innovation, training, and student-faculty exchange.

The agreement was inked at TRIHMS by Director Dr. Moji Jini and NERIST Registrar Dr. M.K. Camder, with the objective of combining expertise in medical sciences and engineering to address local healthcare challenges.

Senior officials, including NERIST Director Prof. Narendranath S, along with deans and faculty members from both institutions, were present at the signing ceremony.



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Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Jini described the collaboration as a “significant beginning” for Arunachal Pradesh’s first medical college and premier technology institute to jointly deliver impactful solutions for patients and society.

Prof. Narendranath, on his part, emphasised that the pact must not remain confined to paperwork, but instead translate into accelerated research and innovation aimed at improving healthcare delivery in Arunachal Pradesh and the wider Northeast region.

The partnership is expected to strengthen capacity-building in both institutes, open avenues for interdisciplinary projects, and create opportunities for students and faculty to engage in cutting-edge research with practical applications in healthcare.