Arunachal's TRIHMS prohibits photography and videography inside hospital premises

The Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in Arunachal Pradesh has reinforced a strict ban on photography and videography inside its premises, citing privacy and safety concerns. Under Section 66E of the Information Technology Act, 2000, recording or sharing images without consent is a punishable offence.

The administration stressed that unauthorised videos or photos of patients, staff, or medical procedures violate dignity, confidentiality, and patient rights, warning that violations will invite legal action.

The warning comes as healthcare services across the state remain paralysed by a 48-hour strike. The shutdown was triggered by a violent attack on two doctors inside TRIHMS on Thursday, one of them an MBBS student from Telangana. Both sustained serious injuries after being assaulted with an iron rod in a hospital ward.

On Friday, corridors that usually buzz with patients fell silent as government and private hospitals suspended services, leaving only emergency care functional. Outpatient clinics were locked, labs closed, and inpatient care reduced to the bare minimum. Families arriving for surgeries, consultations, and follow-ups were forced to return without treatment.

Four major medical associations jointly called the strike, saying it was necessary to demand stronger protections for healthcare workers. “We regret the inconvenience to patients, but doctors cannot continue working under constant threat,” said Dr Rinchen B Megeji, president of the TRIHMS Faculty Association.

The associations are pressing the government for urgent security upgrades in hospitals and stricter laws to safeguard medical staff.