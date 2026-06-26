Arunachal's TRIHMS sanitary supervisor arrested for allegedly filming woman in hospital washroom

A sanitary supervisor employed at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) has been arrested by Naharlagun Police for allegedly filming a woman inside a hospital washroom, with investigators claiming to have uncovered multiple suspected voyeuristic videos from his mobile phone.

Police registered Naharlagun Police Station Case No. 74/2026 under Sections 74, 77, 78(1) and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) following a complaint lodged by the victim.

According to police, the incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. on June 25 near the ICCU Block of TRIHMS. The complainant alleged that she noticed a mobile phone being inserted through the washroom's ventilation opening and suspected that someone was secretly recording her without her consent. She immediately raised an alarm, prompting family members to rush to the spot.

Police said the accused allegedly attempted to flee and was seen trying to delete data from his mobile phone before being detained at the scene by Inspector Krishnendu Dev, Officer-in-Charge of Naharlagun Police Station. He was later formally arrested.

The accused has been identified as 29-year-old Tamchi Nido, a resident of Gangte village in Kurung Kumey district who was staying at Last Damsite in Naharlagun. He joined TRIHMS as a Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) on May 19, 2021, and was promoted to the post of Sanitary Supervisor in May 2025.

During interrogation, police claimed that the accused confessed to secretly recording women inside washrooms over the past three to four months. A forensic examination of his seized mobile phone allegedly led to the recovery of multiple suspected voyeuristic videos believed to be connected to the investigation.

Police seized the mobile handset—a light blue Redmi 11T 5G with a black back cover—allegedly used in the offence as evidence.

The investigation is being conducted under the supervision of ASP Rishi Longdo, SDPO Naharlagun. Police said the accused has been produced before the competent court, while efforts are underway to identify any additional victims and collect further evidence.

Superintendent of Police, ICR Naharlagun, Dr. Nyelam Nega said the police are committed to carrying out a thorough and impartial investigation to ensure justice for all affected victims.