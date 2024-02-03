Tsewang Droma, the only female paragliding pilot from India, hailing from Bomdila in Arunachal Pradesh is set to represent the country in the 8th Thailand Paragliding Accuracy ASEAN Friendships Open in Thailand from 8 to 12 February.

Droma, from Dirang in West Kameng District of Arunachal Pradesh, is the first Indian paragliding pilot to hold an APPI rated paragliding pilot licence and the third to receive an FAI licence from the Aero Club of India.

Two more pilots, Miss Alisha C Khonjuju and Shri Kulu Liyak from East Kameng, have also received FAI paragliding pilot licences.

Droma expressed her excitement on representing India in an international arena and vowed to do her best to bring home glory and accolades.

In 2022, she was the first runner-up in the Indian women's category at the Meghalaya Open Paragliding Championship and the Asian League Qualifications.

Droma has participated in four national competitions and has completed the P1, P2, and P3 paragliding courses at the National Institute of Mountaineering & Adventure Sports in Dirang (W/Kameng). She also finished an advanced Bir Billing course in Himachal Pradesh in October 2020.

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