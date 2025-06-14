In a moment of pride for Arunachal Pradesh, Tumi Hina has topped the state in the NEET UG 2025, securing an impressive 99.87 percentile.

Out of 5,134 candidates who appeared from the state, 2,645 have qualified, reflecting a strong performance by Arunachal students in this year’s national medical entrance exam.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the NEET 2025 results along with the All India Top 10 Rank Holders, showcasing intense competition and stellar scores.

NEET UG 2025 – Top 10 All India Rank Holders:

Mahesh Kumar – 99.9999547 percentile (Rajasthan, AIR 1)

Utkarsh Awadhiya – 99.9999095 percentile (Madhya Pradesh, AIR 2)

Krishang Joshi – 99.9998189 percentile (Maharashtra, AIR 3)

Mrinal Kishore Jha – 99.9998189 percentile (AIR 4)



Also Read: SC notice on USTM validates flood link; this year's NEET results will surface Ajmal Foundation’s truth: Himanta

Avika Aggarwal – 99.9996832 percentile (Delhi, Female Topper, AIR 5)

Jenil Vinodbhai Bhayani – 99.9996832 percentile (AIR 6)

Keshav Mittal – 99.9996832 percentile (AIR 7)

Jha Bhavya Chirag – 99.9996379 percentile (AIR 8)

Harsh Kedawat – 99.9995474 percentile (AIR 9)

Aarav Agrawal – 99.9995474 percentile (AIR 10)

While Delhi produced the highest number of top scorers, Tumi Hina’s achievement is being widely celebrated across Arunachal and the Northeast. Her result has become a beacon of inspiration for students from remote regions aiming for careers in medicine.

Nationally, 22.09 lakh students registered for NEET 2025, of which 12.36 lakh qualified — marking a pass percentage of over 55%.