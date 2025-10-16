Arunachal’s U-17 girls team bags bronze at national archery championship

The Under-17 girls’ archery team from Donyi Polo Vidya Niketan (DPVN), Talom Rukbo Nagar, Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh, claimed third place at the 36th National Archery Meet 2025 held in Kurukshetra, Haryana.

Team members Nyamne Liza Perme, Aina Daisy Tatak, and Ponung Tayeng impressed with their skill, focus, and teamwork, earning recognition for their school and community.

Principal Vidya Kant Jha said the achievement reflects the hard work of the students and the support of the teaching staff. “Securing third position in the group category at a national-level event organised by the Vidya Bharati Sports Council is a proud moment for DPVN,” he said.

The four-day competition, held from October 12 to 15, drew participants from schools across India, highlighting emerging talent and competitive spirit in the sport.