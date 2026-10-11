Arunachal's Upper Siang bans gatherings of five or more amid law and order concerns

The Upper Siang district administration in Arunachal Pradesh has imposed prohibitory restrictions in Yingkiong town for 30 days, citing apprehensions of a law and order breach linked to possible protests over the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

An order issued by District Magistrate Ashok Tajo, dated October 11, said the Superintendent of Police had flagged concerns over “organized/unorganized rallies/processions/dharnas” related to the feasibility report of the proposed project.

The administration warned that some elements could exploit mass gatherings to create serious law and order problems, potentially damaging or destroying vital public and private properties as well as government installations.

The order specifically identified the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police office complex, police station, DC bungalow, SP bungalow and the residence of HMLA Alo Libang as sensitive locations.

Under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, the district magistrate prohibited the assembly of five or more people at or around these locations. Processions, rallies, marches, meetings and similar activities in the identified areas have also been barred without prior written approval from the competent authority.

The order further prohibits carrying lethal weapons, including daggers, swords and firearms, within or around the designated vital installations and compounds.

The administration said the restrictions were necessary to maintain “public order, peace and tranquillity” and were issued ex parte because of the urgency of the situation.

The prohibitory order came into immediate effect on October 11 and will remain in force for 30 days, until November 10, 2026. Violations will be punishable under Section 223 of the BNSS and other applicable laws.