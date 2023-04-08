19-year-old Victoria Taying has been crowned the second runner-up at the prestigious Miss Transqueen India 2023 pageant.

The event, held on April 7 at the Pride Plaza Hotel Aerocity in Gurgaon, witnessed the participation of transwomen from across the country. Victoria also won the award for the best ramp walk.

Meanwhile, Arshi Ghosh won the title of the Miss Transqueen India pageant with Ella Dev Verma as the first runner-up.

Also Read: Sikkim girl to participate in VLCC Femina Miss India 2023

The event was judged by a panel of seven judges, including Rita Gangwani, Varun Katyal, Akassh K Aggarwal, Shraddha Jain, Yogita Bhayana, Lizza Malik, and Neelam Saxena.

On the other hand, Sikkim girl, Zaanvii Sharma, a second-year student from Christ University Bangalore, is all set to participate in the 58th VLCC Femina Miss India 2023 to be held for the first time in the North East (Manipur).

This year, the pageant will be held in Manipur for the first time in the northeast. Zaanvii is one of the youngest contestants to be participating in the competition.

Her mother Anu Sharma was the first Miss Sikkim in 1999, and her father Deepak Sharma is an actor and an executive engineer in the power department.