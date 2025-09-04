Arunachal’s West Kameng discusses disaster readiness in coordination meeting

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) convened a coordination meeting with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and key line departments at the Deputy Commissioner’s Conference Hall in Bomdila, West Kameng district.

The meeting focused on assessing disaster preparedness at the grassroots level. Pawan Kr. Singh, Joint Advisor, NDMA, said the visit followed directions from the Ministry of Home Affairs to evaluate on-ground realities and strengthen local-level disaster management systems. He added that the recommendations and feedback gathered would be forwarded to the state government for action.

Singh urged departments to draft and submit their individual disaster management plans to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) so that necessary resources and support can be mobilized in time.

Wazeem Iqbal, Consultant (DM), NDMA, outlined the authority’s policies and guidelines, while District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Mindu Yangzom presented the district profile and shared past disaster management experiences.

In-charge DC Rinchin Leta commended the military and paramilitary forces for their continued support during emergencies and underlined the need to address recurring issues such as forest fires. He called on line departments to act on the advice shared by NDMA experts.

Representatives from SDMA, BRO, SSB, ITBP, NDRF, SDRF, and various civil departments including PWD, Health, Agriculture, and Horticulture also provided inputs during the session.

Alongside the meeting, DDMA, in collaboration with the District Police, NDRF, and SDRF, conducted basic disaster management training at Singchung. About 30 volunteers received hands-on training during the programme.