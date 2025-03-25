The District Health Society of West Kameng, under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Akriti Sagar (IAS), observed World Tuberculosis (TB) Day with the theme “Yes! We Can End TB: Commit, Invest, Deliver.” The event was held at Kameng Club, Bomdila, alongside simultaneous observances across 34 health centers in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Akriti Sagar praised the District Tuberculosis Officer (DTO) and her team for their dedicated efforts, which have positioned West Kameng among the best-performing districts in TB control. She stressed the importance of community involvement in eradicating TB, urging residents to promptly report cases for early detection and treatment.

“TB is a communicable disease. If a person or village has a case, they must share the information with their surroundings to ensure timely intervention and eradication,” Sagar emphasized, assuring full administrative support in making West Kameng TB-free.

Highlighting the availability of effective treatment, she stated, "TB-related deaths are preventable with timely treatment. Nikshay Mitras, Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), and other stakeholders must actively promote TB awareness and prevention.”

DTO Smti Newang Drema presented a detailed progress report of the District Tuberculosis Unit, outlining key symptoms such as a persistent cough (over two weeks), evening fever, appetite loss, and weight loss. She urged anyone experiencing these symptoms to seek immediate medical attention.

Drema also acknowledged the role of Nikshay Mitras in supporting TB patients and highlighted that 27 gram panchayats in the district have been declared TB-free, with three receiving Silver Awards and 24 receiving Bronze Awards. She further reported an impressive 97.2% TB treatment success rate in the district and elaborated on the incentives available under the Nikshay Poshan Yojana (NPY).

The event began with a welcome address by District Medical Officer Dr. R.D. Thongchi, who emphasized the significance of World TB Day and recalled the discovery of the TB-causing bacterium by Robert Koch on March 24, 1882.

To recognize efforts in TB eradication, Nikshay Mitras and best-performing Gram Panchayats were felicitated during the program. The event saw participation from MLA’s representatives, medical professionals, students, Self-Help Groups (SHGs), ASHAs, PRI members, DOT providers, villagers, and other stakeholders.

Additionally, the District Health Society has launched a month-long Special NCD screening drive across various offices. So far, screenings have been conducted in 16 offices, covering 1,185 individuals, with the campaign continuing until March 31st.