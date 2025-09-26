Arunachal’s West Siang unveils first-of-its-kind District Development Index digital board

In a pioneering step towards transparent and data-driven governance, Arunachal Pradesh Sports & Youth Affairs, SJETA and Law Minister Kento Jini today inaugurated the District Development Index Digital Board at the West Siang District Administration.

The initiative marks the first of its kind in the state, designed to track real-time growth, monitor developmental indicators, and empower citizens with accessible data on government performance.

The digital platform will provide a comprehensive view of district progress across multiple sectors, reinforcing accountability and measurable development. By compiling data on welfare projects, sustainable development goals (SDGs), and governance indicators, the board aims to enhance monitoring and evaluation, ensure timely completion of schemes, and facilitate informed decision-making by district authorities.

Key features of the District Development Index include increased transparency, data-driven governance, and promotion of competitive federalism. Officials can benchmark progress against best practices from other districts, fostering inclusive growth and raising living standards. The platform also aligns with broader initiatives such as NITI Aayog’s Aspirational Districts Programme, which encourages districts to improve performance using measurable indicators.

Minister Kento Jini emphasized that the initiative will “empower citizens to monitor government projects, ensure accountability, and provide a clear, real-time snapshot of West Siang’s developmental progress,” signaling a new era of digital governance in the district.