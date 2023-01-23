Gyamar Nikum of Arunachal Pradesh has joined Mumbai City Football Club (FC) from Rajasthan United on a five-year contract of Rs 60 lakhs, said Mumbai City FC on January 22.

The 18-year-old football prodigy will compete in the Indian Super Competition, the premier professional league in India.

Mumbai City FC, headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra, is an Indian professional football team that participates in the Indian Super League.

Nikum's move has been verified by Mumbai City FC on its official website.

“Mumbai City can confirm that the club has reached an agreement with Rajasthan United for the transfer of Gyamar Nikum. The transfer is subject to a medical. We’ll take good care of him,” a statement from Mumbai City FC read.

Nikum's father, Gyamar Tajik, while talking to the media on January 22 expressed his delight at his son's decision to join one of India's premier professional clubs.

“This is a proud moment for me, my family, and also the people of Arunachal Pradesh. This is his beginning and I want to see him play for India," the statement added.

Nikum was a midfielder for Rajasthan United in the Indian Premier League and at the age of 16 years and 359 days, he is one of the youngest players and the first from Arunachal Pradesh to be picked to make his debut in the I-League qualifiers.

Nikum was born on October 24, 2004, to Gyamar Tajik (father) in Take village, Kurung Kumey district.

He began playing football at the age of eight. He has represented Arunachal in the U-15 Sub-junior National Championship at the age of 14.