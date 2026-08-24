Arunachal’s Yaku Tame selected for National Teachers Award 2026

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated Ms. Yaku Tame, Headmistress of Government Secondary School, G-Sector, Naharlagun, on being selected for the National Teachers Award 2026.

Khandu said Arunachal Pradesh had once again produced a recipient of the prestigious national honour and described Tame’s selection as a matter of pride for the state.

The National Teachers Awards are conferred by the Ministry of Education to recognise the outstanding contributions of teachers towards improving school education and enriching students’ lives. The 2026 selection process has been completed, with the award ceremony scheduled around Teachers’ Day.

The Chief Minister extended his best wishes to Tame for the honour and acknowledged her contribution to the field of education in Arunachal Pradesh.