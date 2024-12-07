Arunachal Pradesh's Yomcha Circle, in the Liromoba constituency of West Siang district has officially inaugurated its long-awaited Water Treatment Plant (WTP).

The project was inaugurated on December 6 by Pesi Jilen, the local MLA of Liromoba Assembly Constituency, in the presence of several dignitaries, including Miss Mamu Hage, Deputy Commissioner of West Siang, Gyamar Amte, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Yomcha, Er. Regam Bogo, Superintending Engineer of PHE & WS Aalo Circle, and the people of Yomcha.

The new Water Treatment Plant, with a capacity of 98,000 liters, is set to significantly improve the water supply and meet the growing needs of Yomcha's residents.

MLA Pesi Jilen congratulated both the local community and the Public Health Engineering and Water Supply (PHE & WS) Department for the successful completion of this vital project.