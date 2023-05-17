The sixth edition of the Sub-Junior State Ranking Badminton Tournament -2023 with the theme "Drug choro Badminton Khelo" began at Namsai today, May 17-20 May 2023.

The prestigious tournament is one of the annual calendar events of the Arunachal State Badminton Association and has been allotted in favour of the Namsai District Badminton Association after feasibility reports submitted by ASBA.

Local MLA of Namsai, Chou Zingnu Namchoom stated "We are excited to host the state-level tournament for the first of its kind in our District with a theme to leave drugs & play badminton"

Kyasing Mounglang Secretary General Namsai District Badminton Association who is also the Organising Secretary of the tournament were present at the inaugural including Laisam Simai, Mla Jairampur.

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Field of play (FOP) is good and around 273 boys and 67 girls will display their actions in four days of events in the categories of U-9, U-11, U-13, U-15 and U-17 informed Penya Bagra, Secretary Code of Conduct (COC) ASBA.

The tournament-themed ‘Drug Choro Badminton Khelo’ (Avoid drugs, play badminton) is one of the calendar events of the Arunachal State Badminton Association (ASBA).

Around 273 players are expected to participate in the U-9, U-11, U-13, U-15 and U-17 categories of the tournament, ASBA code of conduct secretary Penya Bagra, who is currently monitoring the event at Namsai.