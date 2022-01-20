ITANAGAR: The Indian Army has reached out to its Chinese counterpart after BJP MP Tapir Gao claimed that a 17-year-old boy has gone missing near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district.

Miram Taron was reported missing Wednesday by Tapir Gao, the Lok Sabha MP from Arunchal (East), who told Taron and his friend, Johny Yaiying, had been targeted.

Yaiying "escaped from the PLA" and alerted the authorities.

BJP MP Tapir Gao said that Chinese PLA has abducted Sh Miram Taron, 17 years of Zido village on 18th Jan 2022 from inside Indian territory, Lungta Jor area (China built 3-4 kms road inside India in 2018) under Siyungla area (Bishing village) of Upper Siang dist, Arunachal Pradesh.

The alleged abduction took place near the Tsangpo River's entry into India; the Tsangpo becomes the Siang when it enters Arunachal Pradesh and the Brahmaputra River in Assam.

Ninong Ering, Congress MLA from Pasighat West constituency, told that the alleged kidnapping represented "a very serious problem that has once again arisen" and that "it is unfortunate the Chinese are intruding into Indian territory".

Follow us on Facebook