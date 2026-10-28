A black-and-white sketch by Assam-based artist Michael Mili has captured the blend of sport, spirituality and Himalayan culture at the fourth edition of the Tawang Marathon 2026, offering an artistic perspective on one of India’s high-altitude road races.

Created in Tawang, the artwork depicts a lone woman runner beneath the towering Buddha statue, with the surrounding landscape reflecting the region’s spiritual and natural heritage. The sketch forms part of Mili’s ‘Soul Canvas’ series, in which he creates artworks using his bare fingers rather than a brush, pen or stylus.

Mili began cartooning at the age of 14 and was recognised as India’s youngest professional cartoonist at 15. His cartoons and illustrations have appeared in local as well as national publications.

The artwork draws attention to the cultural identity of Tawang while reflecting the marathon’s emphasis on endurance and the experience of running in the Eastern Himalayas.

The fourth edition of the Tawang Marathon was held on October 24, 2026, at the Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso High Altitude Stadium, at an elevation of around 10,000 feet above sea level. Organised by the Arunachal Pradesh government in association with the Indian Army, the event featured four race categories: the full marathon, half marathon, 10-km run and 5-km run.

More than 4,500 runners participated in the fourth edition of the Tawang Marathon, held on October 24, with athletes, defence personnel and local residents taking part across four race categories. The event also highlighted Tawang’s potential for adventure sports and tourism.

Through his finger-drawn sketch, Mili has brought together the marathon’s sporting challenge and Tawang’s distinctive landscape, presenting a visual account of an event that extends beyond competition to the region’s cultural and spiritual identity.