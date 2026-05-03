Assam–Arunachal border delineation completed for stretch-II under new Seren circle

The Assam–Arunachal border delineation exercise, which commenced on May 1, has been successfully completed for Stretch-II covering the Telam area up to the Seren Agma river under the New Seren Circle.

The joint survey was conducted by the district administrations of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh with the participation of officials from the Border Affairs Departments of both states, Land Management teams, and representatives from the Survey of India.

The exercise was carried out in the presence of Gaonburas and Panchayat members to ensure transparency and coordination with local communities during the delineation process.

The survey was undertaken in the presence of Advisor to the Government of Assam, Border Affairs Department, Dasrath Deka; ADC Nari, Ainstein Koyu; Assistant Commissioner, Likabali, Miti Gongo; Assistant Commissioner, Likabali, Jane Mary Tayeng; Circle Officer, Nari, Tage Asha; ADC Demaji, Rajeev Sonowal; ZPC Lower Siang, Pakmo Koyu; and ZPM Seren, Mikir Koyu Doye, along with other senior officials and local leaders.

Officials stated that the delineation work for Stretch-II was completed on May 2, 2026, following joint field verification and survey activities.

The next phase of the exercise will be undertaken for Stretch-III, covering the Namey area under the Nari Circle, as part of the ongoing effort to streamline and demarcate the Assam–Arunachal inter-state boundary.