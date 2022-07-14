Another round of talks between the state governments of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, to settle the interstate border disputes, is slated to be held on Friday in the Namsai district, of Arunachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will travel to Dibrugarh tomorrow and then to Namsai, where he will meet Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

It should be noted that the state governments agreed to form district-level committees led by cabinet ministers to resolve the decades-old boundary issue.

Assam minister Atul Bora stated that there are 123 villages along the Assam-Arunachal border that are in dispute.

At the second border meeting, it was decided to create 12 committees, each of which would go to all disputed regions to find a solution.

“The district committees will undertake joint surveys in the disputed areas to find tangible solutions to the long-pending issue based on historical perspective, ethnicity, contiguity, people’s will, and administrative convenience of both the states,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier stated.