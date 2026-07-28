Assam-Arunachal border tensions: Five disputes resolved, talks on for remaining areas

Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung on July 28 said the state government is committed to resolving all pending inter-state boundary disputes through regional committees and urged people living along the Assam-Arunachal border to maintain peace and harmony.

Speaking after inaugurating a Rs 3-crore fire station at Yupia in Papum Pare district, Natung said Assam has an important role in maintaining regional harmony and stressed the need for cooperation between people on both sides of the border.

Referring to the recent tension along the inter-state boundary in the Tarasso area, the minister said border disputes in five districts have already been resolved, while discussions are underway to settle issues in the remaining districts.

The newly inaugurated fire station, built by the Urban Development Department, is aimed at strengthening disaster preparedness and emergency response capabilities in Papum Pare district. Natung also flagged off a fleet of newly inducted vehicles during the programme.

According to an official statement, the Arunachal government has set up 13 new fire stations across district headquarters in the last three years. During the same period, 337 new posts were created in the Fire and Emergency Services Department, increasing the total strength of firefighters in the state to 811 personnel.

Natung also highlighted the success of the Arunachal Pradesh Police’s anti-narcotics drive, ‘Operation Dawn’, saying it has led to major crackdowns on drug peddlers and trafficking networks over the past four years.

The minister’s remarks come after tensions erupted on July 15 along the Arunachal Pradesh-Assam boundary in Sango village under Tarasso area of Papum Pare district following alleged arson and firing between local residents and Assam forest personnel.

Officials said Assam forest personnel from the Behali Reserve Forest had attempted to stop alleged construction of unauthorised houses in an area claimed by Assam as part of the reserve forest. During the incident, occupants allegedly opened fire, with around 50 rounds reportedly fired. No injuries were reported.

The disputed land remains a point of contention, with Assam maintaining that it falls within the Behali Reserve Forest, while local residents claim ownership, stating that families have been residing there for a long time.

Following the incident, MLAs from both sides and officials held discussions and agreed to maintain the status quo along the disputed boundary.