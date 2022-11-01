Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on October 31 stated that the decades-old state's border issue with Assam will be resolved once and for all by the end of November 2022.

“One more meeting will be held between me and my Assam counterpart Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for a final agreement and permanent solution. Both of us are determined to resolve all our differences by the end of November,” Khandu said while speaking to reporters after a day-long meeting with a high-level delegation from Assam comprised of several Ministers and MLAs.

He further said that today’s meeting can be termed the penultimate one in the series of meetings held between the two states after the historic Namsai Declaration.

Khandu also said that following the Namsai Declaration, 12 Regional Committees each were formed by both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, headed by Cabinet Ministers. These committees jointly visited the disputed areas, took feedback from people on both sides, and submitted their reports to their respective state governments.

“Today, discussions were held on these reports district-wise in depth. I am happy that all reports are positive in effect and the committees of both the states have sincerely and jointly worked to find a permanent solution to this boundary issue,” he added.

He said that if there is a strong political will no issue can remain unresolved for decades.

He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their motivation and for being the guiding force in ensuring smooth communication between the two neighbouring states to resolve the boundary row out of court.

“I have to thank Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for personally stepping out to resolve the boundary row not only with Arunachal Pradesh but with all other North Eastern states that share boundaries with Assam.

Khandu said that the love and cooperation of the people of Assam always inspire him to work with zeal and spirit to resolve border issues.

''We are determined to resolve the border issues for peace and harmony between the loving people of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh,” Khandu added.