Amid tensions between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh following the murder of an Assam truck driver in Arunachal Pradesh's Daporijo, a meeting will be held between the Truck Driver Association, Maduripathar, Assam and the state government on September 12.

The association had submitted a memorandum regarding the halting of Arunachal-registered vehicles, affecting travel and transport between Assam and Arunachal. Tensions had also exacerbated after an economic blockade was imposed by the Assam Public Transport Union in response to the violence.

The meeting will be held at the Conference Hall of Circuit House, Likabali, Lower Siang District, Arunachal Pradesh tomorrow at 11 am.

On August 22, 2024, Sanjay Nath, a truck driver from Assam, was abducted and murdered in Daporijo. The crime was reportedly carried out by a group of individuals, some of whom have already been arrested.

The police in Daporijo arrested nine suspects involved in the abduction and murder, including Tabu Doni and Jeke Marbom, following an intensive investigation. The arrests were made after the victim’s body was discovered buried near the Subansiri River.