NALBARI: A police station building was washed away by floods in Assam's Nalbari district yesterday. A two-storied building police station in Assam's Nalbari district was washed away amid unceasing rains in the state. The police station at the Bhangnamari area, located along the river bank of the Brahmaputra river, was completely washed away by the heavy flow of the river. Assam has been dealing with floods and landslides since June 13.

With the situation continuing to worsen amid incessant rains, a total of 2,389 villages under 72 revenue circles have been affected. Brahmaputra, Beki, Kopili, Barak and Kushiyara rivers were flowing above the danger level on Wednesday.

As many as five people lost their lives, as per the latest bulletin. Nalbari is among the districts that reported large scale erosion, as per the daily bulletin of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority.