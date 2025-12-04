Assam gears up for PM Modi’s December 20 visit; Himanta reviews major development-focused events

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 3 chaired a high-level meeting to review preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed two-day visit to the state beginning December 20.

The visit, which the Chief Minister said will “herald a new wave of development,” is expected to feature multiple marquee events in Guwahati and Namrup.

In a post on X, Sarma announced that Assam is fully prepared to receive the Prime Minister. “Assam is all set to welcome Adarniya Shri @narendramodi ji on 20th December as he will herald a new wave of development in the state. Reviewed preparations for his welcome and the marquee events which will take place during the visit,” he wrote.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the new terminal building of Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport and unveil a statue of Assam’s first Chief Minister, Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi, at Borjhar. Modi is also scheduled to address a public meeting in Guwahati.

In addition, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for a new brownfield ammonia-urea complex at Namrup, with an annual production capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tonnes. A public meeting will also be held there as part of the programme.

According to an official release, the Chief Minister reviewed all arrangements for both the Guwahati and Namrup events, directing senior officials to ensure smooth conduct and successful execution.

Minister of Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises Bimal Bora, BJP MLA from Naharkatia Taranga Gogoi, district commissioners of Kamrup and Dibrugarh, and Assam Valley Fertilizer and Chemical Company Limited managing director S. P. Mahanta attended the meeting virtually. Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, Director General of Police Harmeet Singh and other senior officials were also present.