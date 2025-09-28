Assam: Kiren Rijiju lays foundation stones worth Rs 3 crore development projects in Papum Pare

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, today, September 28 laid the foundation stones for two crucial projects sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) at Yupia in Papum Pare district, Arunachal Pradesh.

The projects, sanctioned by the Ministry of Minority Affairs, include the infrastructure development of the Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Jote under Sangdupota Circle with an approved cost of Rs 2 crore and the construction of a Multipurpose Hall at Sangring village under Sagalee with an approved cost of Rs 1 crore.

Addressing the gathering, Rijiju underscored the Government of India’s unwavering commitment to inclusive growth and balanced regional development. He urged implementing agencies to ensure the highest quality standards and timely completion, stressing that such projects must become valuable community assets that directly benefit the people.

Calling upon officers and officials to work with sincerity, dedication, and accountability, the Minister emphasized the shared responsibility in advancing the vision of equitable and sustainable development, not only in Arunachal Pradesh but across the country.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Nabam Rebia, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha); Nabam Vivek, MLA of 14-Doimukh (ST) AC; Tojir Kadu, MLA of 36-Nari-Koyu (ST) AC; Smti. Nabam Yakum, HZPC, Papum Pare District; Ms. Vishakha Yadav, IAS, Deputy Commissioner of Papum Pare District, along with senior officers, public representatives, and members of the local community.