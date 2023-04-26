In a tragic incident, Arunachal police in Banderdewa recovered the body of a labour who hailed from Assam on April 25.

As per preliminary reports, the Banderdewa police informed that they got a written FIR from one lady Kago Mamu, aged 40 years who is the wife of Kago Rajen of Dree colony near the UCO bank in Banderdewa.

Mentioning that on April 25, at around 1700 hrs one labour namely Raju Naik aged about 26 years of Kakoi under Lakhimpur District who used to work as labour, was found dead in the backside of her residence.

In the FIR, she also mentioned that she is not aware of the whereabouts of her deceased husband or his permanent address even after enquiring to the labour friends and his relatives.

On the basis of the FIR, a case has been registered under 174 CrPC and endorsed to SI SK Jha for further investigation.

Later the dead body was sent to RK Mission Hospital ITA mortuary for identification of the deceased as per law with an escort team under the supervision of SI SK Jha.

The officer in charge of Police Station Banderdewa Phassang Simi urged all natives to identify him and provide information for further action.