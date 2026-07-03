Assam labourer arrested in Arunachal sexual harassment case after viral stalking video

A 26-year-old labourer from Assam has been arrested in connection with the alleged stalking and sexual harassment of a young woman in Arunachal Pradesh's Nirjuli, weeks after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

According to Naharlagun Police, the incident took place on June 9 when the accused allegedly followed the woman as she was on her way to attend computer classes at Rayo Colony. Police said he touched her inappropriately and exposed himself. Despite being frightened, the woman resisted by pelting stones at the accused, forcing him to flee.

Following the registration of an FIR, Nirjuli Police booked the case under Sections 74, 75(2), 78(2), 79 and 296 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation.

The investigation identified the accused as Imdadul Rahman, 26, a resident of Sonapur in Assam's North Lakhimpur district, who was working as a labourer in the area. Acting on intelligence gathered during the probe, a police team tracked him down to Sonapur under Dolakhat and arrested him while he was allegedly hiding after the incident.

Superintendent of Police Dr Nyelam Nega praised the survivor for resisting the accused and reporting the crime, reaffirming the police's commitment to ensuring women's safety and taking strict action against crimes targeting women.