The Women Police Station (WPS) in Itanagar arrested Apesh Majhi, a resident of Naya Ghagra village in Assam's Sonitpur district, on charges of criminal trespass, molestation, and theft.

The case stems from an incident reported in the early hours of April 27, when a 20-year-old woman from the Power House area of Chandranagar alleged that she awoke to find an unknown man attempting to disrobe her while she was sleeping in a shared room. Her screams forced the intruder to flee, but her mobile phone was discovered missing shortly after.

Following her formal complaint on May 1, police registered a case under Sections 333, 307, 75, 76, and 34 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Inspector Nich Rupa of WPS Itanagar led the investigation, deploying technical surveillance and actionable intelligence to trace the suspect to his home state.

In collaboration with Gohpur Police, WPS personnel carried out a successful raid in Assam, arresting Majhi on the evening of May 2. Subsequent examination of his seized mobile device revealed digital evidence, including photos and videos linked to the victim, reinforcing the case against him.

Authorities have praised the WPS team, led by Inspector Rupa, for their efficient handling of the investigation, cross-state coordination, and swift action that led to the arrest. Capital Police reaffirmed their commitment to the safety and protection of citizens, especially women, emphasizing that such offenses will face stringent legal consequences.