A 31-year-old resident of Harmuti, Lakhimpur allegedly attacked and murdered two individuals in Pakke Kessang district, Arunachal Pradesh December 3 night.

The victims, Singkap Techi (45) and Mema Gyadi (50), both from Passa Camp village, were killed on the spot, while a third person, Chuma Techi (25), was critically injured.

Pakke Kessang police have registered a case under sections 103(1), 109(2), and 117(2) BNS, and Sub-Inspector Tage Kapa has been assigned as the investigating officer. The main suspect, identified as Vijay Bumich, was arrested by the police.

SP Tasi Darang has urged the public to ensure proper verification of labourers’ identity and background before employing them, including acquiring valid address proof and police clearance. He also stressed the importance of providing labourers with separate accommodations from the employer's family and obtaining the necessary Inner Line Permit (ILP).

Further investigations into the case are ongoing.