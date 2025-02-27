Police in Arunachal Pradesh have arrested Md. Jamir Ali of Batiamari Borivye, Sonitpur, Assam, following a coordinated interstate operation to recover a stolen motorcycle and mobile phone.

The arrest came after Chimpu Police in Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) traced the stolen items to Sonitpur using technical surveillance and call detail record analysis. Working with Assam Police, officers conducted a raid that led to Ali's apprehension after a brief pursuit.

Authorities recovered a Yamaha MT-15 motorcycle hidden inside a locked bamboo and CGI-sheet house. The stolen Realme 9i 5G phone was found with a woman who told police she had purchased it from Ali for Rs 3,000.

The suspect has reportedly confessed to stealing these items from the residence of Tagru Bhai in Sangrik Happa Colony, Chimpu, on February 20. Ali is now in judicial custody while investigators work to identify possible accomplices.

In separate operations, Chimpu Police also recovered three stolen TVS Ntorq scooters within a 24-hour period. Authorities are investigating whether these thefts are linked to a larger organised crime network.

Itanagar Capital Region Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh commended the officers for their swift action and effective use of tracking technology in solving these cases.