Assam man arrested in Rs 34.33 crore investment fraud case in Arunachal

Naharlagun Police have arrested the prime accused in an alleged Rs 34.33 crore investment fraud case involving forged government documents, impersonation, and false claims of high-level political and bureaucratic connections.

The accused, identified as Rishiraj Borkotoky (41) of Guwahati, Assam, was arrested on June 20 following an investigation into a complaint filed by businessman Rajesh Agarwal.

Police also seized five mobile phones and a luxury vehicle valued at approximately Rs 1.5 crore during the operation.

Addressing a press conference on June 22, Naharlagun Superintendent of Police Dr. Nyelam Nega said the case was registered at Banderdewa Police Station on June 5 under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The investigation was entrusted to Sub-Inspector Koj Tada.

According to the complaint, Borkotoky allegedly convinced the complainant to invest in a proposed Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) manufacturing project in Assam. Police said the accused portrayed himself as a financially influential businessman with close links to senior government officials and political leaders.

“To gain the complainant’s confidence, the accused allegedly produced forged documents purportedly issued by the Revenue Department under the Union Finance Ministry and the Office of the Cabinet Secretary,” Dr. Nega said.

Investigators further revealed that the accused allegedly operated a fake WhatsApp account displaying the profile picture of the Chief Minister of Assam and shared photographs suggesting close proximity to prominent political personalities. Police are also verifying the authenticity of an alleged voice call linked to the account.

Believing the claims to be genuine, the complainant reportedly transferred more than ₹34.33 crore to the accused over a period beginning in 2022.

Based on technical surveillance and conventional intelligence inputs, police tracked down and arrested the accused in Guwahati. He was subsequently produced before the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Court in Yupia, which remanded him to 10 days of police custody for further interrogation.

Police said scrutiny of bank transactions, KYC records, electronic communications, screenshots, and suspected forged documents has corroborated significant portions of the complaint. Preliminary findings also suggest that the alleged proceeds of the crime were routed through bank accounts linked to associates, family members, and business entities whose roles are now under investigation.

The seized electronic devices have been sent for forensic examination, while authorities are verifying the authenticity of the purported government documents. Investigators are also examining whether the alleged voice attributed to the Assam Chief Minister was generated using artificial intelligence or created through voice impersonation techniques.

Police said efforts are underway to trace the complete money trail, identify all beneficiaries and co-conspirators, recover the alleged proceeds of the crime, and determine the full scope of the conspiracy.

Appealing to citizens to remain vigilant, Dr. Nega urged the public to independently verify claims relating to government approvals or official patronage and to avoid relying solely on social media content or digital communications. He also advised people to immediately report suspicious investment schemes and fraudulent activities to the nearest police station.