Lakhimpur: On Monday, Assam police detained a man in Arunachal Pradesh for allegedly kidnapping and selling his own niece.

According to reports, the incident occurred in Lakhimpur district's Naoboicha's Pandhuwa area.

The accused uncle, identified as Abdul Khaleque, along with his accomplice, Sariful Islam, were apprehended by local residents first.

Later, they were handed over to Lakhimpur police for further legal action.

Meanwhile, the minor girl has been rescued and was sent to the Naoboicha Zonal Primary Hospital for medical examination.

Currently, the accused are at the Lakhimpur police station.

More details are awaited.