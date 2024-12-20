The triangular biodiversity landscape encompassing the D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary in Arunachal Pradesh, Dibru Saikhowa National Park in Assam, and the proposed Poba Wildlife Sanctuary has the potential to emerge as a premier wildlife tourism destination, stated Jonai MLA Bhubon Pegu.

Addressing a public meeting organized by the Mising Autonomous Council for the 2nd Edition of the Poba Festival at Tini-mile Ghat, Poba, Jonai, MLA Pegu emphasized the importance of conservation efforts in the region. He highlighted the area's immense ecological value and its potential to attract nature enthusiasts and wildlife lovers from across the nation if preserved and protected effectively.

The Poba Festival, scheduled for February 2025, aims to promote awareness about the proposed Poba Wildlife Sanctuary while celebrating the region's rich biodiversity. MLA Pegu urged organizers to ensure that festival activities do not disturb the sanctuary's wildlife.

The event witnessed participation from several stakeholders, including local conservation groups like Save Poba Rainforest, Nature’s Beckon-NE, and representatives from the Eco-Development Committee (EDC) and the Community Surveillance and Monitoring Team (CSMT) of D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary.



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Conservation teams from Arunachal Pradesh and Assam stressed the need for collaborative efforts to address challenges such as illegal cattle grazing, encroachment, and degradation of habitats. The EDC-CSMT team from D. Ering WLS highlighted the impact of cattle grazing from Assam and Arunachal villages on the sanctuary's ecosystem.

Encroachments in the critical Siboguri Wildlife Corridor, which links D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary and Dibru Saikhowa National Park, were also discussed. MLA Pegu assured that steps are being taken to mitigate these issues, including the relocation of encroachers and compensation for displaced families.

The proposed Poba Wildlife Sanctuary, spanning 257.29 square kilometres, encompasses the Poba Reserve Forest, Kobo Chapori Proposed Reserve Forest, and adjoining river islands. It is a biodiversity hotspot and a crucial migratory route for elephants. The area is home to diverse species, including the endangered slow loris, capped langur, and wild boar, along with an array of bird and orchid species.

MLA Pegu reaffirmed his commitment to biodiversity preservation, stating that joint efforts between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh are essential to protect the region’s flora and fauna. He expressed optimism about transforming the triangular biodiversity landscape into a hub for wildlife tourism while ensuring ecological sustainability.

The proposed Poba Wildlife Sanctuary is part of Assam’s broader initiative to safeguard its natural heritage, a vision championed by MLA Pegu in the state assembly earlier this year.