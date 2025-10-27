Assam native apprehended by East Siang Police for misconduct with tourist

Acting promptly on a complaint of misconduct towards a tourist family, the East Siang Police apprehended one individual identified as Padma Das, son of Bidu Das, a native of 5 Mile, Tezpur, Assam, currently residing in Pasighat.

The action followed an allegation of misbehavior towards a veteran advocate of the Bombay High Court, Maharashtra, who was visiting Arunachal Pradesh with his family.

According to Ayup Boko, Dy. SP, East Siang District, the incident occurred at Pongging View Point, Bodak, near Pasighat. “Upon receiving the complaint, a team from Mebo Police Station led by Officer-in-Charge Akai Chama swiftly apprehended the accused. The case was recorded in the General Diary (GD) following due legal procedures,” Boko said.

He added that after Padma Das tendered a formal written apology and the complainant withdrew the case, the accused was released as per due process of law.

The visiting advocate expressed deep gratitude to the East Siang Police for their quick and professional response, which ensured the safety and dignity of his family. Ashokan K.V., Coordinator of Siang Trust, Pasighat, also lauded the Mebo Police team for their timely intervention.

“Your prompt action ensured their safety, upheld their dignity, and restored confidence among visitors to our beautiful district. The professionalism and commitment of East Siang Police to maintaining peace and hospitality are truly commendable,” said Ashokan.

Meanwhile, the East Siang Police has urged residents to show respect and hospitality to visitors, stressing that tourism plays a vital role in the local economy. Authorities reminded citizens that maintaining a safe and welcoming environment is key to promoting East Siang as a preferred tourist destination.